'It's been nonstop': 60 cats taken in by Bourbon County nonprofit over last 2 weeks

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Sixty cats and kittens have been taken in by the Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a Bourbon County nonprofit, in the last two weeks.

"It's been hectic, we've had a lot of sick strays, it's been nonstop we've had more cats this year than dogs, we've been maxed out with cats left and right," said Hailey Scott with PAWS.

She says on top of that, they are in the thick of kitten season. From March until October, most litters are born.

"Cats get pregnant so easily," said Scott. "They start at five months old going into heat so that population keeps going and going and going."

Because of that, she stresses the importance of spaying and neutering. PAWS offers in county spaying and neutering for cats for as low as $21.20 for feral cats and $42.40 for indoor cats. The price includes vaccines and a microchip.

PAWS is accepting monetary donations as well as kitten food, cat food, and dog food.