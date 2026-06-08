'It's the unknown that fascinates people:' Ghost stories drive tourism in Cynthiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. — There are plentiful ghost tales in Harrison County, and the Cynthiana has tapped into something they call "paranormal tourism."

"Cynthiana and Harrison County are full of some of the most fascinating stories in Kentucky, and when visitors come they're not only learning the stories of our community but they're leaving connected and more connected to the community," said Sam Lunger, tourism director.

One of the drivers of people coming into town in the fall are the ghost walks. Storyteller Roger Slade met with LEX News at the grave of one woman who was murdered in June of 1847.

"Some people say David did it, some say Byron did it, it's the unknown that fascinates people and it's all ages, from young people that can't talk all the way up to people in their 80s they're just fascinated with these stories," said Slade.

The story of David Sheely starts on June 5, 1847. One night he went fishing and drinking with friends and came home to his wife Nancy and their three kids.

"David starts banging on the bedroom door and says 'you better open this door or I'll kill you' and Nancy says 'David Sheely do your worst."

Slade said David then went to bed. When he rolled over in the morning and went to wake Nancy, she didn't wake up.

"She's chilled to the touch and there's hand prints around her neck and he does what any innocent man would do, he ran and hid," said Slade.

Slade said later, his best friend Byron Marshall would come forward and say he witnessed David kill Nancy. David was then arrested, put on trial, and later hung for the killing.

It's the last known court-ordered hanging in Kentucky.

Lunger said it's stories like David Sheely's that keep visitors coming to Cynthiana and spending money. In the fall, in addition to ghost walks the city hosts festivals and their skeleton adoption program.

"I would love to see it continue to grow, it's great for the businesses and it's great for the community," said Lunger.

The story of David Sheely isn't quite over yet.

Slade told LEXNews 40 years after David was hung, there was a death bed confession.

"He said my name is Byron Marshall, 40 years ago in Harrison County I killed my best friend's wife, her name was Nancy," said Slade.

Due to his morbid curiosity, Slade isn't letting this one go just yet. He said he wants to find the descendants of David and Nancy's children.

"I have another rabbit hole, it never ends and that's the fun part," said Slade

To learn more about the activities Cynthiana's tourism department hosts, visit their Facebook page.