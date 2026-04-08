Kentucky SAVE preparing for 'casino night' fundraiser, benefitting rescue pups

Kentucky SAVE is an animal rescue operating out of For Paws Unleashed in Madison County. The groups also work closely with the Madison County Animal Shelter.

“For Paws went into the shelter to help get it kind of back up on its feet, get it kind of structured in a better way,” said Kentucky SAVE president Ashley Renton. “Through that partnership, Kentucky SAVE also partnered with the shelter to work together. It's really beneficial when rescues and shelters can work together, because it's a huge team effort.”

While Renton says a lot of work has been done already to improve the county animal shelter, there’s still a need for better facilities.

“They've tried a lot to make it better, but the outcome is just they need something better,” Renton said. “Even if it's not new, it just needs to be a better facility.”

Kentucky SAVE is hoping to help bring facility improvements by hosting a fundraiser – and they’re doing it in a unique way.

“We're trying to bring something that we had not heard of that other organizations had done,” Renton said.

In order to do something a little bit different, Kentucky SAVE is hosting a casino night at Chenault Vineyards. The funds raised will help the rescue and benefit the Madison County Animal Shelter as well.

“It's an evening where people could come out and they can just enjoy an evening of playing different games,” Renton said. “While you're betting and enjoying the games, all that money that's being raised is going back to these causes.”

This will be the second time Kentucky SAVE has put on a casino-style fundraiser event, designed to look like a night in Vegas. Renton says events like this and community support are a big need.

“The community has to now step up and say, you know, ‘I didn't like how it was, and I said something and you all changed it,’ and now we got to support it.”

The Kentucky SAVE Casino Night is scheduled at Chenault Vineyards from 7 to 11 p.m. on April 24. You can find more about tickets and donations here.