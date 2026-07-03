Lee's Famous Recipe donates portion of sales to injured Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Officer Kevin Van Wert lost his right arm after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this year, and a Lexington restaurant is stepping up to help his family.

Lee's Famous Recipe donated 20% of its sales Thursday to help cover medical costs and other necessities for the Van Wert family.

Randy Kaplan, director of operations and managing partner at Lee's Famous Recipe, said the decision to help was an easy one.

"We love our police, love our fire, love our first responders, and we thought like if we can help in any way, that's at least something," Kaplan said.

Van Wert was critically injured more than two months ago during a traffic stop at the Meijer gas station near Fayette Mall. Police say he was dragged by a vehicle, forcing doctors to amputate his right arm. He continues his road to recovery.

Kaplan said the community response at the restaurant Thursday was overwhelming.

"The community has come out to support him we have a lot of customers that just wanted to give extra for him and we're thrilled to be able to do that for him," Kaplan said.

For Kaplan, the fundraiser was personal. Before joining Lee's Famous Recipe, he served as a Lexington police officer for 20 years.

"I did it for 20 years. I know what it's like to be out there and you never know what you're gonna encounter," Kaplan said.

Kaplan also had a direct message for Van Wert.

"We love him, we support him. There's always somebody here for him, you know, it can be a very lonely time, a very scary time, but we have to let our brothers and sisters in uniform know that they're not alone and there's always somebody here for them," Kaplan said.

If you did not make it to the fundraiser on Thursday, Kaplan says you can stop by the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant on 3014 Richmond Road, in Lexington and make a donation, or you can call (859) 368-9002.

Or you can also make a donation to Blue Wings of Hope, a non-profit organization that provides support to law enforcement officers. You can click here to make a donation.