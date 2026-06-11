'Let's give him a chance': FCPS parent reacts to new acting superintendent amid district leadership change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Fayette County Public Schools has a new acting superintendent following a school board meeting Wednesday, where Dr. Bill Bradford was named to the role and Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins was placed on administrative leave.

The board will review and resolve the issue of Dr. Liggins' employment with the district during the administrative leave period.

The news has left families with mixed emotions, though a consistent sentiment is that the district needs change to move forward.

Danielle Goins, an FCPS parent, said she is hopeful about the direction the district is heading.

"This was finally the first thing that was done that would actually implement a real impactful change," Goins said.

Bradford acknowledged the weight of the new role.

"I am obviously very humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the acting superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools," Dr. Bradford said after Wednesday's meeting.

As the district begins a new chapter, Bradford outlined his top priority.

"It is extremely important to me that we are focused on our students," Dr. Bradford said.

Goins urged the community to give Bradford the opportunity to lead.

"Let's give him a chance, if we knock it down before it even gets started, it's not gonna work, if we discourage one before it gets started, it's not gonna work," Goins said.

Bradford said he will speak with the board and will be at the next media briefing on June 23.

