Lexington council member calls for unity and long-term solutions after deadly East End Day shooting

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington city leaders are calling for unity and long-term solutions following the deadly shooting at the East End Day community gathering on Aug. 15.

Council Member Tyler Morton said the community is grieving, but the response must focus on both healing and preventing future violence.

"The East End is hurting, but the East End is not broken. We are here to heal, and we need to heal together. We need to stand together and we need to continue pushing for a safer, stronger, and healthier East End," Morton said.

Morton said the shooting will not define the East End community. He is currently working with Council Member Joseph Hale on revitalizing youth programs.

Morton said his office is working with community partners to provide support for families impacted by the shooting and to help event organizers access safety resources in the future.

He said the city must invest in young people and address the root causes of violence while ensuring neighborhoods remain safe places to gather.