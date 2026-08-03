Lexington family demands answers after son is beaten during soccer match

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — We want to warn you that some of the video used in this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Diego Posadas Mendez was severely beaten by members of an opposing team during a soccer match at Next Level Sports Training Facility on National Avenue last Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the incident. The video shows a fight breaking out during the match. Diego falls to the ground after tripping over another player, and several members of the opposing team then appear to kick him repeatedly. His family says the attack only ended after he began convulsing.

Note: The following quotes were conducted in Spanish and have been translated to English.

"I felt rage, to be honest. I felt rage and helplessness."

Diego said he felt rage and helplessness after watching the surveillance video of himself being beaten.

"I was afraid of going to the hospital, or that it would happen to me again, or that I would keep convulsing."

Diego said he was afraid the attack or the convulsing could happen again.

His mother, Lucero, who did not want to appear on camera, said she was at home when she got the call about the attack.

"I was here and the other guy who lives with us called me and he just said, excuse me, there was a problem and they hit Diego."

She says she quickly rushed to the hospital, where she could barely recognize her son due to the severity of the bruises on his face.

"I can't understand how someone, after they practically knocked him out, they keep hitting him and they see him on the floor and they hit him again."

Lucero said she cannot understand how the attack continued even after Diego was on the ground.

As he continues to recover, Diego has filed charges with the Fayette County Attorney's Office.

"They have to pay for what they did. Because it wasn't one person, it wasn't several people who did it. It is an impotence that... I don't know, maybe it is a lot of anger that I feel."

Diego said those responsible have to pay for what they did, adding that he feels a sense of helplessness and a lot of anger over the attack.

Lucero says she wants to prevent another family from going through the same experience.

"In a game my son went to play and... How did I find him? Almost dying. They told me that, thank God, there were boys who helped him."

Lucero said she is grateful that other players stepped in to help her son during the attack.

The case is now pending with the Fayette County Attorney's Office. Multiple attempts were made to contact Next Level Sports Training Facility regarding the incident, but the facility had not responded as of publication.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv