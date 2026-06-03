Lexington hotel rooms sold out this weekend as Railbird, state tournaments draw thousands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hotel rooms across Lexington are sold out this weekend as the city prepares for one of its busiest stretches of the year, driven by the Railbird Festival at the Red Mile and the KHSAA softball and baseball state tournaments.

Tourism leaders say the economic boost will stretch well beyond concert tickets, reaching restaurants, distilleries, small businesses, and tour operators across the city.

"What we wanna see here at Visit Lex is people really enjoying the city. We're all about generating economic impact," Martina Barksdale with Visit Lex said.

According to Barksdale, the spending goes far beyond the festival gates.

"People are not only staying at hotels, but they're visiting our restaurants, visiting our distilleries, they are participating in tours and concerts and really pouring money into the small businesses that make Lexington what it is," she said.

Barksdale said she hopes the impact extends beyond dollars and cents.

"Impact increasing the quality of life for not only Lexingtonians but visitors and other locals alike in the Bluegrass region," Barksdale said. "So we're really just hoping that everyone has a good time and spreads the word about how amazing Lexington is."

Railbird draws more than 40,000 people per day, a number that could rise this year. Barksdale said the combined events represent a significant financial milestone for the city.

"It is definitely a multi-million dollar impact year over year, uh, especially with Railbird and KHSAA," she said.

In 2024, Fayette County reached a record-breaking $1.7 billion in economic impact, with the Railbird Festival weekend serving as a major contributor.

"We like to think we're the front porch of the South. We're a surprise and delight. Once we can get people here to the destination, we know that they'll come back."

The Lexington Clinic also offered an affordable parking alternative for festival attendees, but all 800-plus spots have sold out.