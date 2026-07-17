Lexington man's experience with attorney sheds light on red flags in immigration process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man is warning others navigating the immigration process to carefully vet any attorney they hire after his own experience with a now-disbarred immigration lawyer.

The man, whom we are calling Gonzalez because he is going through the immigration process and wants to remain anonymous, is one of many former clients of Alexandra Lozano, a former Washington state immigration attorney whose law license was permanently revoked.

"What can we do to trust a lawyer?" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said Lozano made him promises about his case early on.

"She told me that in 17 months, she could have something for me, a work permit, and maybe a trip to Mexico," Gonzalez said.

He said he did not notice any red flags until he made his second-to-last payment and saw news coverage of Lozano's case. According to Legal Clarity, Lozano had her license permanently revoked in May of this year. The Washington State Bar Association accused her of running a fraudulent, high-volume immigration practice that deceived many clients.

Gonzalez is now urging others in similar situations to be cautious.

"Try to find a good attorney, but unfortunately we don't know who is a good attorney," Gonzalez said.

LEX News attempted to contact Lozano's attorney, Angelo Calfo, in Seattle. A first call reached a number that was not in service. On a second attempt, LEX News reached Calfo's office and left a message requesting a call back. We are still waiting for a response.

A check of the Kentucky Bar Association's website shows Lozano is not registered with the state.

A federal civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of individuals who were deceived and suffered financial harm as a result of their interaction with Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law. A link is available to register by clicking here.

Lozano also faces a fraud investigation by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv