Lexington music festival aiming to focus on Madison County flood recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Last month's flooding in Madison County claimed three lives and forced many residents from their homes. This weekend, a Lexington music festival is aiming to lend a helping hand.

The Flood With Love Music Festival takes place Saturday, July 25 at The Burl on Thompson Avenue. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Robby Chadwell, the festival's organizer, said the notion of giving back began in response to the eastern Kentucky floods in 2022.

"We organized the first event. We raised like $5,000 for the Hindman School Settlement," said Chadwell.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will feature 16 musicians, food trucks, and vendors. A portion of proceeds will go to the Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund, created through a partnership between PEAK (Powering the Economy through Arts in Kentucky) and Kentucky 811 to provide immediate relief for Kentucky residents affected by tornadoes and flooding.

Chadwell said he and one of the festival's sponsors began raising money and collecting supplies immediately after the floods hit Madison County.

"This year one of our sponsors, Camaro Central, they're actually located in Madison County, the day after the floods, they called me that morning and was like, 'Hey, what can we do to help?' So we immediately took up some donations and raised some funds and some relief supplies immediately for that. So now we're focused on the recovery aspect of it with the concert," said Chadwell.

Chadwell said he believes music can play a role in the healing process.

"I really think that music has the power to heal and you know just so many great bands and so many folks coming together and putting all their differences aside for one day and for a great cause."

Chadwell also had a message for those impacted by the floodwaters.

"Just know that you're not alone. You got community behind you," he said.

Chadwell said watching the community rally around a shared cause has been meaningful.

"It's really special to see people come together for the greater good of the community."

To get tickets to Saturday's music festival in Lexington, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv.