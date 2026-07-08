Lexington Venezuelans prepare to send donations to earthquake victims back home

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — A group of Venezuelans in Lexington is preparing to ship nearly 90 boxes of donated supplies to earthquake victims in Venezuela, where at least 3,000 people are dead and many more are still missing following two powerful earthquakes two weeks ago.

The group set up Foundation VZLex and created 3 donation sites across the city to collect items for those in need back home.

Romer Rios, who is handling logistics for the effort, said the response has been significant.

"According to my calculations, logistically, it would be approximately 86, almost 90 boxes of different sizes," Rios said.

Donations have poured in from different groups across Lexington, ranging from diapers to non-perishable items.

Alejandra Castañeda, who has been helping collect donations, said the support has been steady since the effort began.

"The first days were more abundant, but every day we continue receiving donations. Even here in the office, we still have some things that will need to be packed and will then be sent on Friday, which will mark the first shipment from Lexington that goes to Venezuela," Castañeda said.

Rios is coordinating with an organization in Florida, to receive the donations before they are sent on to Venezuela.

Ana Medina screenshot Drop off locations for donations

"The logistics is that we will load the truck here, we'll go to the other location that we have with VZ Lex and from there, God-willing, to Florida. We have scheduled the departure on Saturday morning, but we have to have everything ready, everything set up by Friday," Rios said.

Castañeda said the images coming from Venezuela have been difficult to process, but the community remains committed to helping.

"We are far away, but not absent. We are trying to get everything they need, everything they tell us they need at this moment. And here we are, we will continue to be here. This shipment will leave Friday. And there are many people working behind the scenes to make this possible and make sure this arrives as soon as possible to Venezuela," Castañeda said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv.