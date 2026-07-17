Local produce an option for Kentuckians hoping to avoid cyclosporiasis

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX News) — Nearly 200 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across the commonwealth according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. While the FDA and CDC are investigating the multi-state outbreak, some Kentuckians are looking to buy from local sources.

Kelly’s Fruit Market in Richmond had a consistent stream of shoppers early Friday afternoon.

“A lot of people are interested in buying fresh produce when it's grown local here,” owner Kelly Ratliff said.

There’s a specific interest for a certain kind of produce.

“It seems that more people are coming in asking for fresh lettuce,” Ratliff said.

According to the most recent data from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, there have been 192 reported cases of cyclosporiasis. 108 of those have been confirmed, with at least seven reported hospitalizations. Madison County has the second highest number of cases at ten.

The FDA is advising people to avoid eating shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and here in Kentucky.

“Here in the last week I've gotten a lot of phone calls about lettuce and if my produce is local, which of course it is,” shared Ratliff.

With lettuce in demand at Kelly’s, Cameron Cochran owns Market USA in Big Hill. He says he’s seen more people looking for all kinds of local produce in recent years.

“I've noticed it more and more here lately, especially,” Cochran said. “Folks are starting to want homegrown all natural produce and meat.”

Federal agencies continue investigating the outbreak. Both Ratliff and Cochran are encouraging more people to buy local.

“I know every farmer that we buy from,” Ratliff said. “I know what they do for a living and what they grow and when the produce will come in.”

“That's what our mission is straight out of the dirt,” added Cochran. “Not out of a factory or a greenhouse.”