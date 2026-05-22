Longtime Madison County nursing leader advocating for quality care honored for achievements

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A longtime leader in nursing and long-term care – Mary Ousley – began her career in Madison County. As she continues her work in advocating for quality care, Ousley was recently recognized for her achievements.

Ousley is a member of the board of directors at Telford Terrace at Richmond, but she says her passion for care goes back to her youth.

“As a child and as a young adult, I had a very serious illness which required extensive hospitalizations,” she said. “Some of my best friends became doctors and nurses because I was in the hospital a lot and I just so admired the caring, the dedication, and the intellect that was involved in in knowing how to care for people.”

Those providers, Ousley said, cared for "whole person;" not only her, but her family. It’s that level of care that Ousley has worked to provide and advocate for throughout her career.

“I love so much the individuals we serve and again that whole person, their families, all of their loved ones,” Ousley added. “For that I've always said, long term care and post-acute care chose me.”

During her time in the field, Ousley became an advocate for senior citizens. That included testifying in Congress and having an influence in healthcare nationally.

This year, Ousley won the McKnight’s Pinnacle Career Achievement Award. However, she shared another moment and award that stands out in her mind.

“In 2012, the American Health Care Association had been giving the Champion of Quality Award. In that year, they renamed that national award as the Mary K. Ousley Champion of Quality Award.”

That honor is what Ousley consideres her legacy.

“I'm again honored beyond belief to have received it and for it to be named after me," she said.

With her name attached to providing care with quality, Ousley shared what it looks like at a place like Telford Terrace.

“If we're not providing quality of care again, regardless of the setting, then we're not simply not doing our job,” she said. “Who you are and that value that you see in the individual, to me that's true quality service. It's looking at the entire individual and humanizing who they are, honoring it and respecting it every single day.”

Ousley said that it’s important to continue to advocate for health policy, including policy that would allow the ability to offer skilled care for seniors at home.