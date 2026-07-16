Madison County concert series aims to combat adult social isolation

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Loneliness and isolation are growing problems for adults, with a recent AARP study revealing that 40% of older adults reporting feeling lonely. Two groups have partnered for the next few summers to combat social isolation in the Berea community.

"There's research that isolation and loneliness is second only to smoking, as far as health concerns go,” said Katie Heckman, the executive director of Berea Home Village.

Heckman works to create connections in her community through Berea Home Village, an organization that helps older people remain independent in their own homes.

“Berea Home Village checks on their members weekly, often more than that,” Heckman said. “One of the things we like in Berea Home Village is we have been driving our members and volunteers to the events, so they can enjoy them.”

This summer, those events include concerts, an initiative that dates back to 2014.

“We started doing concerts in Berea in 2014,” said Ali Blair, the founder and director of AMP Berea.

The program used to have the name First Friday Berea. Shows typically happened at the same times and places. This year though, things have looked a little different for the first six shows.

“This year we're excited, because our grant program has shifted just a little bit,” Blair explained. “Instead of kind of focusing on one particular area of town, we're able to take concerts and live music all over Berea this year.”

AMP Berea and Berea Home Village applied for a grant from the South Arts Foundation. It’s a three-year grant process where the two organizations are putting on free concerts through the ‘Music & Meaning’ project. The project is for people of all ages, but it’s a great resource to create community for socially isolated adults.

“We feel like that the concerts are kind of always a good way to meet your neighbors,” said Blair. “We're also surveying the people who are at the concerts, so that we can be responsive to what they're telling us.”

“We already know that these concerts are making a difference in combating social isolation, because we've had responses from these surveys,” Heckman said. “Some of the words used by people are that the concerts spark joy, memories. They get to see their friends. They get to meet new people.”

Compared to previous years, Blair feels changing venues and having different times for the concerts have had a positive impact on bringing in different people from around the community.

“We're seeing... intergenerational audiences,” Blair said. “From young ones all the way to our much older Bereans who are here who are able to come out.”

The next concert in the series is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Berea Skate Park, featuring a back-to-school bash in partnership with Berea Parks and Recreation.

Caleb Barnes is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Caleb at caleb.barnes@wlex.tv.