Madison County teen takes to the skies after earning pilot's license at 17

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Teenage freedom typically looks like earning a driver’s license and exploring newfound freedom on the roads. One Madison County teen is spreading his wings – in a more literal sense – by taking to the skies with a pilot’s license.

17-year-old Gaige Neely has his driver’s license and his private pilot’s license.

“17 is the earliest you can get your private pilot's license,” he said. “The goal was to take the check ride when I was 17. I took mine about a month after my birthday.

Neely started taking online courses when he was 15. He soloed on his 16th birthday, just before getting his driver’s license. Which one was easier?

“Driver's license 100%,” Neely said.

“I think he drives well, but he flies excellently,” his dad, Chuck Neely said.

Flying has always connected the two.

“I took him to an air show in Owensboro. He saw an F-22 Raptor fly, looked back at me and smiled. I knew he was sealed," he said.

“I just remember, there'd be planes flying around the air and Dad would be like, wish that was you, and I was like, yeah,” Gaige remembered.

With his private pilot’s license, Neely said he flies his Grunman Traveler three to four hours each week.

“I have the freedom to pretty much go anywhere I want,” he said. “I don't have to wait in traffic. I can just get on the plane, go and enjoy the view and just have fun.”

Neely still has plenty of runway with his future decisions, like where to go to school, and what career path to take.

“I'll definitely go to further schooling for aviation,” he said. “I'm not sure where.”

With his senior year of high school in front of him, Neely did tell me his main objective for the near future.

“The goal is to fly to every airport in Kentucky before I turn 18,” shared Neely. “I've probably already got half of them down.”

Caleb Barnes is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at caleb.barnes@wlex.tv