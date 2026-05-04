Berea community mourns victims of Berea bank robbery as suspect faces federal charges

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berea residents are mourning the loss of two people killed in a shooting at a US Bank on Chestnut Street on April 30, as the suspected gunman faces federal charges connected to the attack.

Brailen Weaver, 18, made his first appearance in federal court Monday, where he was read three charges: armed bank robbery, use and discharge of a firearm in a crime of violence, and causing death with a firearm in the course of a violent crime.

According to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Isaac Robison, Weaver entered the US Bank at around 1:57 p.m. on April 30. Upon entering, he immediately shot and killed a man. Shortly after, he shot and killed a bank teller, then checked multiple drawers before leaving the bank.

The victims were identified as Brian Switzer, 42, and Breanna Edwards, 35.

Across the street from the bank, residents left flowers at a makeshift memorial. Bill Adams said he knew both victims personally.

"We're close by, we're walking distance… I go in, cut up with the employees over there quite often," Adams said.

"I think we're still in shock somewhat," Adams said.

Kerry Cummins said the tight-knit nature of Berea means the loss is felt widely, even by those who did not know the victims directly.

"We're not a town where everybody knows everybody, but we're like one degree of separation away," Cummins said.

"If you don't know somebody by name, you do know their family at some point. And whenever one of us hurts, we all hurt," Cummins said.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims' families have raised a combined $88,000.

Cummins said the outpouring of support has extended beyond those who knew Switzer and Edwards personally.

"You realize that there's been people that are, that didn't know these people that have outpoured their, their love and their thoughts," Cummins said.

Adams said the community's response has been both painful and inspiring.

"It's just, it's really hard to just put into words how. How painful that was, but it's also amazing just to see how people have just gotten together and say, hey, we will get past this and we will support any way that we can," Adams said.

Adams said he expects the impact of the shooting to linger in Berea for some time.

"I just see this taking a while to just leave our fabric, you know, it's because. That little bank is so entwined. Every, you know, I know a lot of people that's worked there in the past," Adams said.