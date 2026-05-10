Millersburg community rallies around fire victim with donation drive

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A senior Bourbon County resident lost her home in a fire, and the small community of Millersburg — a town of just 700 people — is rallying to help her recover.

Millersburg Mayor Julie Hopkins took to social media on Friday to organize a donation drive for the woman. In a Facebook post saying, "A senior Millersburg resident has just lost her home to a devastating fire. She and her beloved dog made it out safely, but they have lost nearly everything. We are coming together as a town to help her get back on her feet... Every single donation—big or small—will make a difference. This is what Millersburg does best… we show up for our own."

LEX 18 sat down with Hopkins on Saturday, seeking what the community can do to help the beloved resident during this tough time.

"She's a beloved resident in this community. She's lived here since 1975. Her husband passed away about 15 years ago, so she's alone and she had just lost her last sibling three weeks ago, so this resident's having a really difficult time," Hopkins said.

Fortunately, the woman made it out of her home safely, along with her dog, but lost everything else. Needed donations include large women's pants, medium shirts, size seven shoes, toiletries and personal care items. Cash and gift cards are also welcomed to support the victim.

"It went so fast. The resident didn't even make it out of the house with shoes on, but we are very fortunate. Within an hour, neighbors had brought shoes. The food pantry had gotten clothes," said Hopkins.

Donations can be dropped off at the Millersburg Civic Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An online donation link is also available here. The community is hoping to raise $10,000 for the woman.