Mobile food bank working to meet the needs of residents in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The first Tuesday of each month, the parking lot behind the Jackson County Public Library fills with food and vehicles. It’s all part of a mobile food bank that serves the community.

“I come down and I get people's food boxes and I deliver it to the people that can't come and get these boxes,” said Donna Spencer Carender, who waited in her vehicle to pick up food for five people.

The library has hosted the God’s Outreach Jackson County Mobile Food Bank for more than two years now. It’s one of the many ways the people in Jackson County work together to meet the needs of their neighbors.

“We don't have many food sources but we do have food here and people do line up,” Donna said. “They maybe feed 100 to 200 people here today and I know Helping Hands and Feet, they feed 200 people. I went to the food bank yesterday and there were about 15 people waiting to get their food up there.”

Food is provided by God's Outreach Madison County Food Bank in Richmond. The library serves more than 200 people each month through these mobile food banks.

“We talk about the people here,” said Dean Corrick, who has helped at the mobile food bank for two years. “The people here come together through any kind of adversity that may come their way.”

The library had help from inmates in the Jackson County Detention Center work release program, who loaded food items into the vehicles that made their way through the line.