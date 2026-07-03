Mother-daughter duo growing Hopeful Farm Foundation through their thrift store

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A thrift store is raising money for a nonprofit that helps families impacted by special needs. The store, Memories Thrift and Vintage Market, opened up in northern Garrard County last August.

“The fun part is that I work with my mom, so we have a generational love for antiques, vintage items, thrifting,” said Claire Crosby, who founded the Hopeful Farm Foundation to support families impacted by special needs. “Last year, my mom said, ‘I want to start a thrift store to benefit the Hopeful Farm Foundation.’”

Items for sale are donated or curated, with funds going to the Hopeful Farm Foundation. It’s a cause that’s personal to Crosby, her mom Jill Novak, and her family.

“The Hopeful Farm Foundation was inspired by the birth and death of my brother Nicholas, who was born with Trisomy 13, and he lived for a week,” Crosby said. “When Nicholas was born, it was a very pivotal time in my life. When you're 12 years old, you're developing your view of the world and how you see things and that goes on into adulthood. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to have an impact on families who have been impacted by special needs.”

Since Memories opened, the community has embraced the mission behind the store.

“I was looking for jars when I first came here because I make terrariums,” said Suzy Bourland. “I always want to find a jar with a lid, and it has to be clear so that the sun can get into it and it'd be by a window.”

Bourland started out as a shopper. One day, she brought one of her terrariums to Novak, who encouraged Bourland to bring more to the store to sell.

“My nephew, he has special needs, he can't even talk, and he's 7,” Bourland added. “That really meant a lot to me so that I know that every bit of everything that I do, especially with my terrariums, selling them here, also goes towards that. Not just my money I spend shopping, so that meant a lot more to me.”

Right now the goal is to build a dedicated retreat center for the Hopeful Farm Foundation for families impacted by special needs to visit and experience the therapy of nature and feel supported.

“We're currently looking for a donor to provide the land for the retreat center in the central Kentucky area,” said Crosby. “If you're called to support the mission in that manner, please get in touch. We are waiting to meet you and if not, if there's another way you can support the mission and the shop and the foundation, please don't hesitate to reach out.”

Memories is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can donate or learn more about the Hopeful Farm Foundation here.