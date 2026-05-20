'Movies are medicine' matinee series combats loneliness in Harrison County seniors

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A study at the University of Michigan in 2023 found that 34% of older adults ages 54-80 feel isolated and health professionals agree that loneliness can greatly impact one's emotional health.

A program called "Movies are Medicine," put on by Roh's Opera House in Cynthiana, is looking to change that.

"I've seen every one of them," said one attendee named Joyce.

Joyce goes to every matinee alongside her sister-in-law, Donna. The matinees are every first and third Wednesday of the month. Free popcorn and a drink are included.

"It's so great for senior citizens. They love it. They can come, doesn't cost them anything, and they can have a good time," Joyce told LEX 18.

"It's a way to give the elderly community a way to have some fun and have something to look forward to," said another attendee named Theresa.

Theresa is a member of the Harrison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, who sponsored Wednesday's showing of "Grease."

The program started in fall of 2025 and quickly took off. The opera house sees around 200 attendees at each matinee, keeping loneliness at bay, one popcorn tub at a time.

"I'm a widow so this gives me an opportunity to get out and socialize, meet people, see people I already knew. It's just fun," said matinee attendant Donna.

The next matinee, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m.