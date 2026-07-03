NEDO Soccer Club chasing national championship, but needs community help to get there

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — As soccer fans continue to rejoice as the world cup continues capturing the attention around the globe. The USMNT is still in it and will play Belgium in the next round on Monday.

Here in Lexington, one local youth soccer club is also chasing a championship of their own.

NEDO Soccer Club is a nonprofit youth sports organization here in the city of Lexington.

NEDO has been around for just three years, but in that short time, the Lexington-based nonprofit has built something bigger than a soccer team.

For the players themselves, NEDO is simply home.

"It's a really good, soccer team," said Sawyer Thacker, who plays for the club.

The club was founded with a simple but powerful mission — make competitive soccer accessible to every kid in the community, regardless of their background or financial situation.

Founder Luca Leonardi is impressed with the success of the team.

"Only after 3 years to be at the top of like national teams, and you know we have again, we are not only affordable, but we are offering a very high level of competitive soccer," says Leonardi.

More than half of the players on the team are on scholarship — something parents say that makes NEDO unlike any other club in the area.

"Half or better of the kids in this league are on scholarship, which is a beautiful thing to be able to bring the community access and then develop more kids that would not have the opportunity otherwise," added Dwayne Hathaway, a father and a volunteer coach with NEDO.

That sense of community extends to the players.

"First ever time I joined NEDO, it was a miracle to me, and at that time I didn't have a club to play in it, and I found NEDO, and it's really cool, really fun to play," said Aruna Jaquesi.

Corbin Hathaway who is also on the the team says, "I really like the diversity of the team and how we can all come together during games and can join passes and then eventually score."

The team has a chance to take that unity to a national stage.

NEDO has qualified for the U.S. Soccer Championship in Utah later this month and for some of these kids, the stakes could not be higher.

Hathaway says the tournament could open doors for these kids.

"There is a lot of scouting that goes on at these events. They're younger, so they're just getting into this, but there is some opportunity for recognition for these kids to possibly get involved in Major League Soccer programs," said Hathaway.

An opportunity of a lifetime, but getting to Utah will not be cheap. The team is actively raising funds and is counting on community support to make the trip possible.

You can click here to go to NEDO's GoFundMe, the team says you can write a check directly to NEDO Soccer.

Hathaway also added that the club would love to talk to anyone interested in helping, including businesses.