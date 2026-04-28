New fire training facility in Madison County dedicated to former training officer opens

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Fire Department celebrated the opening of a new training facility Tuesday with a dedication of the new building. The goal of the facility is to provide resources for firefighters from around central Kentucky.

“We’re required to have a certain amount of training hours per year, and this will help us maintain those hours,” said chief Patrick Tudor with the Richmond Fire Department.

The building includes more classroom space and updated technology.

“It’ll better help the citizens in Richmond and having qualified individuals respond to their emergencies,” added Tudor.

Today was about more than showing off the new facility; it also included a special dedication.

“When you dedicate a building, you want to dedicate it to someone who put their heart and soul into the department,” Tudor said.

That describes Jason Campbell, who was in attendance for the surprise dedication of the Jason Campbell Training Facility.

“He was a training officer here,” shared Tudor. “He had 35 people come through recruiting classes under him.”

“I pretty much gave my life to this job and I’d still be here if I could,” said Campbell.

Krista Campbell says it was an injury that forced Jason to step away from the job he loved.

“When he had his accident and had to retire it was probably one of the most devastating things that happened,” she said. “Just seeing that they recognized how much he cared for them in the community and the job itself I think that means a lot.”

One fire official said a facility like this was long overdue. This new building will allow for firefighters from around central Kentucky to come to Richmond to complete some of their mandatory trainings.

“By updating our facilities, we are very capable of hosting trainings because when outside instructors come in, they have a place to portray their slideshows and their trainings,” Tudor said.

As a former instructor, Campbell weighed in as well.

“Having a place to go and learn that and having training props set up for them to be able to learn their skills, a good place to go to do that is important," he said.