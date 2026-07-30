New Kentucky law imposes stricter rules for stopping for school buses

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new law went into effect on July 15 that imposes harsher penalties and new guidelines regarding stopping for school buses.

Previously drivers had to stop when a school bus had its stop arm out on two lane roads with no divider. Now the law states you must stop in all directions, regardless of how many lanes there are, unless there is a median.

A painted median on asphalt doesn't count, according to Georgetown's Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash. If a driver doesn't stop, there is no warning. It's a $300 fine for the first offense.

"If the car runs the stop sign illegally, but we can't identify them and we have their license plate number, the registered owner is presumed to be the driver, or the lease, so that's a big change we don't see in Kentucky and they put that in to try to deter people from running stop signs," said Nash.

Carriage House Gifts and Flowers is located near Paris Pike and Cherry Blossom, an area Nash says will likely be a high enforcement spot for the new law.

"Paris Pike has always been a busy road in Georgetown," said owner and Georgetown City Council member Karen Tingle Sames. "I do think that traffic should stop whether it's a double line, or single line for the safety of the children."

However, she says she doesn't think the abrupt change will be received by drivers.

"I don't like the way the law has been written," Tingle Sames said. "There are going to be so many people who get tickets and don't even realize the change, so the state should do a campaign for drivers."

Repeat offenders of the new law could face jail time.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.