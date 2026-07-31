New regulations in Georgetown, Scott County to help combat housing shortage

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The city of Georgetown and Scott County are growing rapidly according to city officials, but two new housing regulations may help with the housing shortage.

The first regulation has to do with accessory dwelling units.

"In other places, this accessory dwelling unit may be called a mother-in-law suite or granny flat or the space above a garage that is turned into an apartment," said Planning Director Holden Fleming.

Fleming says in unincorporated Scott County, you can't have smaller than five acres for a home. He says that means you couldn't split off a piece to give to a relative. The new accessory dwelling unit regulation provides a solution.

"If you have five acres or more, that accessory dwelling unit can be detached, but it can't be more than 50% of main residence, not to exceed 1250 square feet," said Fleming.

Below that and the unit has to be attached to the main residence.

The second regulation is regarding cluster development. Fleming says this means if you have a 50 acre plot of land, at least 50% has to be preserved for farmland. However, on the remaining part, it can be developed into housing with the smallest lot size of a half of acre.

Community members have voiced opinions at public meetings throughout the year, mostly regarding sewer, water and roads.

"We do take into consideration the roads to and from that development, because we want to make sure the infrastructure can support it," said Fleming.

The Georgetown Scott County Fiscal Court agreed to revisit the two regulations in a year to see if they've been utilized or if any changes need to be made.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.