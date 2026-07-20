New technology set to improve safety at Paris City Schools this academic year

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Paris City Schools have spent the summer upgrading technology across the district to improve safety and communication.

Starting next month, every teacher in the district will wear a lanyard that has a button to press for emergencies. The alert will go directly to administrators.

"If the teacher feels like there's a situation that the administrator isn't right there for, they can push the button and it'll alert our system, I'll get an alert on my cellphone as well, and I'll be able to go directly to that situation," said Monica Ballard, middle school principal.

In addition to the lanyards, there's a stationary system installed in each classroom that flashes lights depending on the notification to administrators. There's also a hardwired emergency button in each classroom on the wall near the door.

New hallway monitors were also installed, which can provide messages about a lockdown, severe weather, and more. An improved PA system connects all buildings to keep students and staff informed.

The lanyards also include a microphone system to help students hear instruction more clearly. For English learners, the technology can provide real-time language support.

"The students can use a microphone if they are bilingual or if our English learner students need a translation to happen in the classroom, if the teacher doesn't speak their language, then this system will allow them to understand what's going on in their language," said William Wade, high school principal.

Administrators say the goal is provide access to a safe, successful learning environment for all.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Ellen at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.

