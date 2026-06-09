"Not luck, this is my calling:' Lexington's Stephon Dupree builds a name in the music industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lexington man is making his mark on the music industry — and he says he is just getting started.

Stephon Dupree began his career throwing parties and doing event promotions in Lexington before expanding to Louisville, where he made a connection that would change his life.

"I was just throwing parties, like doing party promotions and stuff like that, and then when I felt like I reached my peak in Lexington and I started throwing parties in Louisville and that's when I met my first artist in 2010, which was Bryson Tiller," Dupree said.

As his career grew, Dupree said he recognized it was more than coincidence.

"When it started to get consistent, I'm like, you know what, this is not luck, this is my calling," Dupree said.

His recent accomplishments include being recognized by the Kentucky State Senate and managing JVKE, the artist behind the five-times platinum single "Golden Hour."

Dupree said he never doubted the path he was on.

"I'm never in disbelief when I get behind something. It's like I'm a visionary, so I see it before it happens, and that's why now I don't talk as much as what I got going on now, because in the future I know it's gonna happen," Dupree said.

For Dupree, achieving success while rooted in Kentucky carries special meaning.

"It's super, super dope because I would never thought that, you know, coming from a place like Lexington, where we're known for like horses and bourbon and stuff like that and basketball, of course, I'll be able to shed light to not only the city but the state with contributing what I contribute to the to the music industry," Dupree said.

Looking ahead, Dupree said he wants to build a regional hub for artists who currently have to leave the area to find opportunities.

"I just want to bring a home company where we highlight artists around this region, not just Kentucky itself, like the Ohio's, the Tennessee's, most artists here, have to travel to Atlanta or travel to Tennessee to even get an opportunity," Dupree said.

Dupree added that his long-term goal is to give back to Lexington by educating the next generation of music professionals.

"Being a a vessel and a resource to reach out to and educate people on the music business prior to just, you know, making music because I think learning the business is way more important than to actually jumping into the music," said Dupree.

His message to anyone chasing a dream in the industry is straightforward.

"You gotta be delusional when you're chasing a dream cause nobody can want it more than you," Dupree said.