Old golf course in Paris set to become city's newest outdoor space

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Paris is getting a new park, by way of re-purposing an old golf course. The city commission voted unanimously to fund the project on Tuesday.

"It's an absolute jewel and I'm so glad the Paris community has now laid claim to it," said Paris native Woodford Vanmeter.

The land was zoned as light industrial, which was of concern to the founder of the Stoner Creek Park Project, Claire Hilbrecht.

She says the creek supplies the city's water.

"The risk was that something hazardous to our water would be built here and there's no public access to this part of stoner creek and this is the highest part of the creek where you can boat and canoe and fish year around," said Hilbrecht.

There will be plentiful green space, natural walking trails, and a boat ramp once the park is complete. The city purchased the property for $1.2 million.

They are also planning to connect Stoner Creek to Garrard Park to create a float park.

"I think it'll bring a lot of folks in," said city commissioner Tim Gray. "It's a legacy move for the city, it's something that generations will be able to enjoy."

The area is prone to flooding, but Hilbrecht said they plan to work with architecture firms to create natural ways for water to pool within the park.

There is no projected timeline for when the transformation will begin.