Ongoing widening project on New Circle aims to improve traffic flow, reduce crashes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is widening New Circle Road between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road and reconstructing the Leestown interchange into a double crossover diamond, a design intended to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes. The project carries a $51 million price tag and is set for completion in the summer of 2027.

Some businesses along Leestown Road say the impact of construction has been minimal so far.

Lisa Renfro, head technician at Animal Clinic Leestown Road, said the biggest disruption has been to customers' schedules.

"Mostly what I'm seeing is people are being very late for their appointment or avoiding certain times of the day to bring their pet here at all," Renfro said.

Thomas Ward, owner of Leestown Coffee House, said he is looking forward to the changes, noting he lives across the street from the construction area in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood.

"Everybody complains about the traffic, but they complain about traffic in other areas of Lexington too, so I'm very happy for it to be open and smooth, and honestly, the interchange at New Circle and Harrisburg Road. Great. So I'm excited to have one of those here," Ward said.

Ward added that while road construction can be a short-term inconvenience, he believes the project is worth it.

"Change, especially to the roads anywhere, it is a little bit of a headache, but I think this is definitely worth the investment in the long term," Ward said.

Brooklyn McIntosh, public information officer for District 7 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the project will benefit the broader community.

"All of the improvements we're doing as part of this project will increase capacity, improve safety, and create an easier, better drive along one of Lexington's busiest corridors," McIntosh said. "Also providing better access to jobs, school, and healthcare and other destinations to meet travel needs of all Kentuckians."

When asked whether weather could delay the project later this year, McIntosh said the timeline remains intact.

"We can't ever predict the weather, but we're always monitoring the weather and it has the potential to impact work, but at this time, the project still remains on schedule," McIntosh said.

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