Organ donation in the Black community: One man's story waiting for a kidney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A nonprofit and a Lexington barbershop are teaming up to continue shedding light on organ donation.

Thomas Muhammad is a registered organ donor who suffered five strokes in 2011. He did not know if he would survive, let alone anticipate the challenges that would follow.

"I was able to, you know, recover, but my kidneys had stopped working at that particular time and they got my kidneys working again, and it's had a steady decline since 2011," Muhammad said.

Muhammad's kidneys are now failing and he needs a transplant.

"We have stayed off of dialysis as long as we can. We're checking my numbers," Muhammad said.

Muhammad is among the 27% of African Americans waiting for an organ transplant, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.

"How do you, you know, call a loved one or call a friend and ask them, can you have a kidney?" Muhammad said.

The nonprofit Network for Hope is working to raise awareness on the issue by meeting people where they are — including at the barbershop.

"We wanted to engage the community through trusted places where they hang out, especially the African-American community that is so highly affected by diabetes and kidney disease," Audrey Oltzman, the inclusion and belonging program manager at the non-profit said.

That trusted place is Newtown Cuts Barbershop, where conversations about life happen naturally alongside a fresh cut.

"The barbershop has always been, kind of a safe haven for men in particular, especially men of color," James Garrett, a barber and shop manager at Newtown Cuts said.

"A haircut is already a 45 minute session. Most therapy sessions may last about 45 to an hour, so it's essentially kind of the same concept, being able to have a client in here," Garrett added.

"The barbershop environment gives us an opportunity to answer a lot of those questions that people may have around, organ donation," Oltzman said.

This Sunday, Newtown Cuts Barbershop will host its grand opening — and Muhammad will be there to share his journey waiting for a kidney.

"I have children that I would like to be here for. I would like to see my daughter graduate next year, and without a kidney, I probably won't be able to make it," Muhammad said.

The event will take place on Booker Street in Lexington, from 1 p.m. 6 p.m., and those in attendance can also get health screens.