Paris schools and YMCA team up to ease summer childcare burden for working parents

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Finding childcare during the summer months is a challenge for many working parents, but a new partnership in Bourbon County is working to change that.

Paris Independent Schools and the Paris Bourbon County YMCA have joined forces to offer summer camps that keep kids safe, engaged, and academically prepared for the upcoming school year.

Leslie Berry with the Paris Bourbon County YMCA said the collaboration came together after the school district identified a clear need in the community.

"We have a lot of working parents who are also single, single parents who need to take their children somewhere safe that they can learn and have fun during the summertime," Berry said.

The results have been encouraging.

"We're seeing a rise in children being kindergarten ready and even be a little ahead of schedule than what they would be not coming to a collaboration like we are offering," Berry said.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows 60% of parents burn up to two weeks of PTO trying to care for their kids during the summer. 90% say just the thought of summer childcare planning causes them to lose sleep.

Berry understands that hardship firsthand — she raised her daughter alone.

"It was a huge impact on her and my well being knowing she was safe and taken care of," Berry said.

The Y offers summer camps Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities include science, math, art, and sports.

A change in location has also made the program more accessible. When the partnership launched, all activities were held at the YMCA. Now, parents drop off and pick up their children at the elementary school. Kids then walk the half mile to the Y, where they can swim and take part in other activities.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley said using the empty school building during the summer to provide an essential service was an easy decision.

"It's a game changer for families. Childcare allows people to go to work and provide wants and needs for their families, so we thought it was critical to be able to offer that," McCauley said.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv