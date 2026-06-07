Popular Jackson County restaurant Frosty-ette reopens after community support

SAND GAP, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A popular Jackson County restaurant reopened this week after a fire shut it down temporarily in January. The community played a big role in bringing the Frosty-ette, located on Highway 421, back into operation.

Roger Collins and his wife own the Frosty-ette. It’s been a long few months since the fire on January 9.

News Beloved Sand Gap burger joint Frosty-Ette impacted by Friday morning fire Megan Mannering

“(It was) very hectic trying to get this place cleaned up and get everything done and get ready to open,” Collins said.

The gravel lot for the restaurant in Sand Gap filled up once again as the restaurant reopened June 1.

“I'm glad to see all the good faces again, but its very, very hectic,” Collins said on his opening day. “They're trying to get everything done. Really busy."

Among the customers, some were excited for one of their favorite restaurants to be back open. Others were trying it for the first time.

Tucker Wilson first visited the restaurant as child, and always liked the hometown restaurant.

“Your community wants you back open, and they help you out,” shared Collins. “That's what, that's what we count on, most people wanting you open.”

Quentin McQueen is a first-time visitor to the popular spot.

“Everyone was sad about it burning down,” said McQueen. “I didn't know how important it was to people. It seems like it meant a lot, and I see why. It's a pretty cool place.”

The Frosty-ette had some help in its restoration efforts.

“We've had Ashley Lynn over here at the A&J Sales, she sold these t-shirts to help us out,” said Collins. “My wife’s nieces helped us out. They had a big sale up here at the firehouse and they have sold Christmas ornaments and she had helped us out a lot too.”

Collins said they've received donations for from a number of people, and they've used every penny to reopen the restaurant.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped us, and I appreciate it very, very much.”