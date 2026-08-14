Sadieville Rosenwald School opens Saturday after 14-year restoration project

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Sadieville Rosenwald School will open its doors to the public on Saturday after a 14-year, $100,000 restoration project.

Sadieville resident Robert Rhodes will be there to guide free tours. on Friday, Rhodes explained why preserving this part of the town's history is important to him.

"Education was not guaranteed for everybody. It did not come free," said Rhodes.

The Sadieville Rosenwald School was built in 1917. It was one of the first 33 schools built in the nation funded by Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald to teach children of former slaves.

"I feel the ghosts, you know," said Rhodes, "I look at the floorboards and think how many feet walked across these floors."

Rhodes said the creation of the Rosenwald schools were a pivotal moment in the future of education.

"What was the view like?" asked Rhodes. "What were their thoughts? Were they scared to come here? Were they relieved to come here?"

The school will be open from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday to the public. It's located off Main Street in Sadieville.

"I think it's important to come and be in a space that other people have been in before," said Rhodes. "It's part of our history and we should recognize and honor that."

The school plans to open again in the fall for field trips. Contact the City of Sadieville if you're interested in a class visit.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.