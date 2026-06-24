Saturday fundraiser set to benefit Georgetown group providing programs for adults with disabilities

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Quest Farm provides programs like job training, life skills training, recreational activities and more at their Georgetown location, and they're planning to expand.

They're doing this with the help of a fundraiser sponsored by the Church of the Holy Trinity happening Saturday.

"Why would we not want to go out and help?" said church member Karen Butcher. "I think that's the 'Go unto and do good works' and I think that's what it's about, we love people, we love each other, and we want to help our community."

Quest Farm also has a residential farm for their clients, all of whom have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"There are so many individuals that need an opportunity to show how they can contribute to their community," said Spencer Wahl, executive director.

Wahl says they're doing all of this with very little room, especially for instructional classrooms.

"It will be invaluable for us to be able to provide services to the people waiting for the opportunity to receive those, and we are sort of bursting at the seams with clients who are in and out of our building," said Wahl.

With the money raised from the fundraiser, called 'Boots n' Pearls', they plan to start construction on a second building at their office location.

Provided

The building will be 7,000 square feet, two stories, and house administrative offices as well as plenty of space for new programs.

Quest Farm plans to break ground on the new building this fall. Tickets are still available to the fundraiser.

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