Scott County community paramedicine program reducing non-emergency 911 calls

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A community paramedicine program at Georgetown Scott County EMS is cutting down the number of non-emergency 911calls, freeing up first responders.

Veteran EMT Brandon Remley is at the helm of the program.

"Most of the time when I go in it's going to be general medical evaluation, vital signs, get a weight on the patient," said Remley.

He says he gets referrals from the hospital, doctor's offices, police and fire. Often he'll get connected with a patient because of repeat 911 calls to the same address.

"We try to go out to fix the situation, to reduce the number of 911 responses and also transports to the hospital. A lot of times individuals just don't know where to turn, so people turn to 911 or the emergency department," said Remley.

He tells LEX News he can do things like connect people with the food pantry, nonprofits, primary care providers, and even home health aids and therapists.

Remley says some people just need an advocate, and unlike emergency medicine, he gets to provide continuous care.

"When you're on the ambulance, it's a very short amount of time you get to interact with your patient. Most of the patients I enroll I try to have them discharged within 30 days and it's very rewarding because I get to see the outcome of that patient, I get to see them progress and get better," said Remley.

County officials say the program has been so successful they're currently seeking grant money to hire a second community paramedic.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv