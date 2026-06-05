SHARE Center opens dental clinic, helps formerly incarcerated residents rebuild their lives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The SHARE Center in Lexington is bridging the gap in oral health care access for uninsured residents while also helping formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society.

It took the center two years to get here, and they recently celebrating the achievement with the grand opening of its new dental clinic, offering free or low-cost dental services to those who may not otherwise be able to afford care.

"Our organization is Share Kentucky and we focus on helping, assisting people in need, people who have issues concerning whether it's employment, food, or whatever," Dr. Ishan Bagby said.

Bagby is the founder of the SHARE Center. The dental clinic was made possible in part by a donation of dental chairs by a local dentist, which were later refurbished and are now in use.

"We looked into the issue of dental services to the uninsured and we found that it is a very big problem and that's what we do, we try to address the issues that poor people, that people in need face and so we decided to go for it," Bagby said.

"We have 4 dentists, every one of them came out of UK's College of Dentistry or work there," Bagby said.

Since the grand opening, demand has been high.

"We have been inundated with calls to have appointments. People told us that there is a great demand and we are here to testify that there is a very, very gigantic need for more dental services to the uninsured, but right now we need the public to be a little patient with us," Bagby said.

The clinic is funded in part by Lexington's local mosques.

"One thing I want to make clear to the community is that we are a Muslim-based organization. We have this dental clinic has grown out of the four major mosques here in Lexington," Bagby said.

The dental clinic is open on Saturdays, though Bagby said patients may need to wait before scheduling an appointment.

Beyond oral care, the SHARE Center is also helping formerly incarcerated residents find their footing after release, connecting them with jobs, food, and community support.

Three people who found their way to the center share different stories but similar struggles.

Marocko Conley spent close to five years incarcerated before deciding to make a change.

"I was incarcerated for close to five years. Throughout that process I had decided that I needed to change people, places and things," Conley said.

After his release, Conley turned to the SHARE Center to volunteer and give back to the community, as well as becoming acclimated again.

"I'm just grateful, you know what I mean...it's definitely something that I sit up and just think every day like, 'Wow,'" Conley said.

Chance Riffe says after getting out and remaining sober, this is the best he's ever felt.

"I've spent my entire life addicted to drugs and selling drugs. I've done probably a total of 15 years in prison, and I just got out of federal prison on April 14," Riffe said.

Riffe said the SHARE Center has made a difference in his recovery.

"I'm already a success story for me to be sober as long as I have and I've worked so hard to get to where I'm at and it's been enjoyable adversity," Riffe said.

Saburah El-Amin found her way to the center through her own struggles and has since spent nearly two decades in a leadership role, guiding others.

"I ended up here at the share center because of the struggle," El-Amin said.

El-Amin said the work at the center is a collective effort.

"This ain't a me thing, it is a we thing, that's the way I look at it. It's a we thing. We all help pack food to give to the person who's coming here to get food," El-Amin said.

She added that the center has strong ties to employers willing to hire people with criminal records.

"It is a struggle for them to get employment and get places but fortunately we're tied into a lot of companies that will hire ex-offenders," El-Amin said.

