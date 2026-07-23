SRO walks 50 miles to all 29 Fayette County elementary schools for back-to-school fundraiser

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County Public Schools resource officer is walking 50 miles to all 29 FCPS elementary schools to raise money for back-to-school essentials for students in need.

Officer Jeremy Day began his "Miles for Smiles" fundraising walk early Thursday morning, starting at Wellington Elementary before heading to Stonewall Elementary and other schools along the way. He made a stop at Meadowthorpe Elementary, where the roughly 3.5-mile stretch from Cardinal Valley Elementary was the longest leg of the journey so far.

"I'm feeling great this morning...feet are still good. Legs are still good. The weather is great," Day said.

The money raised will go toward shoes, clothing, and other back-to-school essentials for students in need. The goal is $10,000.

The walk is a fundraiser in partnership with the Fayette Education Foundation.

Day said his own upbringing inspired him to give back to kids in need and their families.

"As I was growing up, we didn't have a lot of money, and churches and other people had to donate clothes and shoes," Day said.

Day expects to finish the walk later Thursday. He also welcomed anyone who wants to join him on the route.

"Anybody that wants to come walk, come walk, come talk to me. It gives me something to do throughout the day," Day said.

Donations will be accepted through the rest of the month. Organizers hope to take students back-to-school shopping before classes resume August 12.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv