Team Rubicon volunteers helping with continued flood cleanup in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Volunteers with Team Rubicon are helping in continued cleanup efforts in Madison County, following the flash flooding at the end of June.

Many of the volunteers with the veteran-led association are veterans themselves, including Kelly DeWitt, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

Now retired, DeWitt still strives for service, volunteering with Team Rubicon.

“I'm what we call, 'built to serve' apparently,” she said. “When I retired, I missed having a mission. It's very mission driven. There's a sense of camaraderie that you won't find in any other organization.”

The current mission is to assist with cleanup in Madison County. Team Rubicon strike teams have been in the area since Thursday, July 2. This team went to work on a house that was flooded in Berea.

“There's a goal when we get here to get as many things done as we can,” DeWitt said. “There's a goal every day when we come out to get this particular project done.”

The Madison County operation is two weeks long. Volunteers come and go during that time, mucking homes and removing debris at no cost to the homeowners.

“Everyone has a heart for this or you wouldn't be here, but you'll find with vets in particular that we are absolutely built to serve,” DeWitt added.

With the teams set to be on the ground through next Wednesday, July 15, residents interested in requesting help can reach out to Team Rubicon at (213) 815-0218.

Interested residents can also request help at the state emergency management hotline at (502) 607-6665. To find out more information about Team Rubicon, visit this link: Team Rubicon USA

Caleb Barnes is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at caleb.barnes@wlex.tv.