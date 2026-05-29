The Attic: McKee thrift store operating with a mission mindset

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A thrift store in McKee is continuing its decades-long work of supporting people in the Jackson County community. The Attic is it’s name, and the store received another load of donations on Friday.

The Attic is affiliated with the Saint Paul Catholic Mission Church in McKee, and it brings that mission mindset into the community.

“Whatever we run into in the community or if somebody calls us and they have a need, if we have it, we'll give it,” said Mary Marks, a parishioner at Saint Paul’s. “That is what what we do; we try to serve the people in the community.”

“They can come and buy low cost, reasonable clothing, shoes. We have furniture here sometimes.”

Store manager Carol Brewer said, “I've lived here all my life. I would never change a thing about my raising and the hardships that we had, because it gave me my compassion for other people.

All of the items are donated, and that allows The Attic to keep things affordable. That includes shirts and pants for $2, or movies for $1.

“Sometimes people just need a little bit of help, so that's what we try to provide for them, so that they can meet their own needs and at a reasonable cost to them,” Marks said.

A truck pulling a trailer from Orphan Grain Train in Indiana stopped by The Attic to drop off items on Friday. Inmates from the Jackson County Detention Center Work Release Program helped unload the trailer. Some of the items will shop up on the shelves. Others could be destined for another donation, going back to someone in need in the community.

“Sometimes we send Carol people,” Marks said about Brewer. “Carol gets a text from us, ‘Hey, we're sending you someone that might need something.’ Not too long ago we sent Carol people that didn't have shoes.”

“Provided them shoes, or whatever their needs may be,” Brewer added.

“This is our way of serving the Lord is by doing the good, meeting the needs of the people where they are,” Marks said.

The Attic is always willing to accept donations during its business hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents interested in donating items can contact Saint Paul’s at (606) 287-7601.