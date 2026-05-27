Toolboxes encouraging Jackson County dads to spend time with their families this summer

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This summer, dads in Jackson County will have the opportunity to spend time with their families, thanks in part to the local library. The Together Time Toolboxes from the Jackson County Public Library are almost ready to go home with fathers in the area.

“We wanted to develop a program that encouraged fathers to spend time with their children,” said Library Director Ashley Wagers.

Children with involved fathers are 39% more likely to earn high grades in school and 45% less likely to repeat a grade, according to the Commonwealth Center for Fathers and Families. The CCFF is working with the library on the Together Time Toolbox program, filling 100 toolboxes to give out in the community.

Things like books and games encourage family bonding time. The toolboxes also have other resources for mental health and wellness, as well as family safety components.

“We have had a couple of fires in the history of Jackson County over last year that really impacted our community a lot,” Wagers said. “That's the reason we have a smoke detector included. We have mental health supports included.”

By supporting fathers, the library hopes it will help dads see the impact they have on their kids.

“As a mom of sons, I have grandsons now and granddaughters, and I would like for every dad to know the importance of working with their children,” said Kimberly Mullins, who is credited with the idea for the toolboxes. “That can impact their whole childrens' lives.”

“We're just really wanting our fathers to feel empowered and supported that they can be the fathers that their children will need them to be,” Wagers added.

All 100 toolboxes have been accounted for through registration for the program. The toolboxes will be distributed next week.