Transportation barrier spurs Harrison County hospital to provide free rides

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Transportation can be a barrier for many people who live in rural places, especially when it comes to their healthcare. Harrison Memorial Hospital, they've found a solution.

"What do they struggle with the most? Is it food insecurity, is it transportation, is it housing?" said Kathy Tussey, chief executive officer.

She says the Care-A-Van program was born out of asking that question. It's a free transport service that HMH provides for patients.

"We've averaged in the last year and a half about four thousand transports," said Tussey. "It definitely was a community need, and we've had local sponsors sponsor us for gas, so as long as gas is paid for, it's so far been a free program for our patients."

Laura Bush was one of the first riders when the program started. She says even though she can drive, it isn't ideal.

"It was hard and parking was always a problem, I walk with a cane so I don't do distance very well," said Bush.

She says Care-A-Van has been a tremendous help.

"I tend to go more often now because I know I can rely on them to get me there," said Bush.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. HMH relies on donations to pay for gas.

Contact Kacey Tucker, HMH Business Development Manager, at kactucker@hmhosp.org or (859) 235-3737 or David Asher, HMH Strategy Officer at (859) 298-2638 if you'd like to sponsor the program.