Uprooted trees, downed power lines litter Cynthiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, a storm with heavy winds tore through Harrison County, leaving the town of Cynthiana with severe structural damage.

On Newsome Avenue, a massive tree was uprooted and fell onto a home. The road was closed for a prolonged while crews worked to clear debris.

LEX News Storm damage impacts Cynthiana community

"It looked like a flying saucer came through," said Melissa Fox, a nearby resident. "The way it took that and picked it up and broke everything, because that was a huge tree."

Fox said she was feeling thankful her home wasn't damaged by Thursday morning's storm.

"I'm feeling blessed. I started praying, and then I was waiting for people to come out and counting making sure everyone was okay, and I was just in tears," she said.

Newsome Avenue was one of several road closures Thursday throughout Cynthiana. Pleasant Street also had a tree blocking the road, as well as Waterworks Road, where live wires were tangled in broken limbs.

LEX News Cynthiana police close down Waterworks Road

"If you don't have to be out, don't be out sight seeing. Leave room for utility workers solving the issues with the downed lines, getting power restored," said Cynthiana Police Department Assistant Police Chief Robert Peak.

Peak said reports started coming in around 4:48 a.m. of trees on houses, power lines on roads, and some residences had to be evacuated. He called it an "all hands on deck" situation.

"Detectives are now on patrol helping with road issues and directing traffic, administration on down. Everyone pitches in, and we do what's needed to get the job done," said Peak.

Outside of town at Ammerman Pike and Kentucky Highway 36 West, the storm destroyed a barn and snapped trees in half. Peak said with damage, comes calls for help. However, police communication lines were also impacted by the storm.

LEX News Storm damage impacts Cynthiana community, barn located at Ammerman and 36 West Street

"Our primary police radio channel went down around 4:48 this morning, so we've had to operate on a secondary channel while that's getting repaired," said Peak.

Peak asked residents to call dispatch if they come across downed trees or power lines. He advises residents not to approach.