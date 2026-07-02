Venezuelans in Lexington organize donation drive one week after deadly earthquakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One week after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela killing more than 2,000 people and leaving others missing, Venezuelans in Lexington are organizing donation drives to help those back home.

Three collection sites are currently accepting donations, staffed by Venezuelan volunteers who are sorting and organizing items. The effort also connects with similar drives in Louisville and Florida.

Jose Acevedo, a Venezuelan with roots in Lexington, lost two family members when the building they were in collapsed during the disaster.

"We are really sad, but at the same time we're just like pushing forward, because like that's what Venezuelans are all about," Acevedo said.

Despite his grief, Acevedo is channeling his energy into helping survivors.

"I feel like I couldn't do anything for my family or those family members that I lost down there, but I'm doing something for the people that actually survived, the people that actually have a future," he said.

Acevedo described the group behind the effort as deeply connected to the Lexington community.

"We are a group of great people here in the area, Venezuelans that actually have placed roots here in the Bluegrass area. A lot of them are entrepreneurs. Some of them have businesses. Some of them have been here for years; that's my case. We just decided that we just... need to... bring everybody together," Acevedo said.

Adriana Bastidas, a woman who is helping coordinate the collection efforts, said the group is working quickly to get supplies to those who need them.

"This is the first collection we are doing. We will be here until July 9, because we want to send everything by the 10th for it to arrive as soon as possible. We have received a lot of support," Bastidas said.

Accepted donations include over-the-counter medications, non-perishable food, first aid and medical supplies, baby formula, and baby food. Organizers are not currently accepting clothing items.

Bastidas said the motivation is simple.

"If we're not there, we want to help and support them. We want this to reach the people who really need it," he said.

To see the relief campaign of items needed or make a monetary donation, visit this link.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv