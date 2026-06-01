White Hall, City of Richmond celebrating the site's opening day for the 2026 season

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The White Hall State Historic Site is preparing to open for the 2026 season after a recent change in management. While the site and museum is opening later than normal, White Hall and the City of Richmond hope to have an exciting start with an opening day celebration on Wednesday.

Museum Curator Mathew Parrish said he remembers visiting White Hall as a kid.

“I think in maybe third grade or fourth grade I did a history tour,” Parris said. “I've been here in different kind of stages in my life, and now I'm running the place.”

Parrish has held his role since 2022, but the historic site recently came under new management from the City of Richmond. Preparations for the 2026 season tool a little longer than normal, which included some repairs on the home.

“There is a new exhibit that I've set up inside the house that I'm really excited for people to see,” he said. “It's called 'Veterans of Richmond.' I wanted something to kind of honor veterans and also talk about the history of the country in terms of conflicts.”

With everything in place now, White Hall and the City of Richmond are having their opening day celebration this Wednesday, June 3. The opening ceremony is at 10:45 with tours beginning at 11.

“We thought since it's the city, it's new ownership, and we've been working really, really hard to get the site open, I want to make sure that people know White Hall is open and that there's some new things here," he said.

Parrish said in past years, the museum would open in April. That first day would be more like another typical day. Despite the later opening, he hopes the summer day will allow more people to be in attendance for the opening day, which is free to go to for the public.

Along with the opening ceremony on Wednesday, White Hall will host reenactors, the Sons of Union Veterans, food trucks, and a new gift shop.

“You just get to see what we've been through as a country,” Parrish said. “Maybe that can give us hope for what we can do in the future.”

After this week’s opening, White Hall will remain open until October. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can take self-guided tours. There is a guided tour at 3:30 p.m.