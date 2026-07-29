William Wells Brown Elementary kicks off new school year ahead of district start

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX NEWS) — William Wells Brown Elementary School has already started its new school year — two weeks before the rest of Fayette County Public Schools.

The early start is intentional and tied to the school's Promise Academy model.

"We start two weeks earlier, and that is part of the Promise Academy model to make sure that we're giving our kids the time that they need and giving them what they need," Principal Ebony Hutchinson said.

For students, the first day brought a mix of emotions.

"Excited but nervous," first grade student Liam Warren Thorton said.

"I am excited about all my friends there," first grade student Qianri Collins said.

"We talked about how like how kind we're going to be and it's like a family in our classroom," fifth grade student Matthew Vereen said.

Hutchinson, who has led the school since 2020, said she is looking forward to growth this year — including from a new group of teachers joining the building.

"We have some excited new teachers that have really put a fresh, you know, breath of fresh air in the building and excitement, and so we're just excited to see them shine as well as our students," Hutchinson said.

First grade teacher Rhonda Cornett is among the new faces at William Wells Brown. It is her first year at the school.

"Kindergarten, first grade, preschool, that's where it all starts, and you have to have what you need at that level. If you don't get it, the rest of those years are gonna be very difficult. This is an elementary. And the people here that's what they focus on — they focus on what you individually need, they don't look at you as like a group, it's an individual and we meet you where you are and we make sure the help is there," Cornett said.

The rest of the Fayette County Public Schools district begins the school year on August 12.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv