Independent voter registrations are surging in Fayette County and across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New voter registration data from Kentucky's Secretary of State shows a clear trend: most new voters are stepping away from the two major parties. Independents are gaining ground statewide, and Fayette County is seeing the same shift.

At the end of February, Fayette County reached 224,094 registered voters. Of the new registrations recorded in February alone, 96 people registered as independent, 52 registered as Democrat, 32 marked "other," and 16 registered as Republican.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb said the numbers caught her attention.

"I thought it was interesting, but I guess this is an indication of what's going on in our country right now," Lamb said. "I think they're seeing what's happening on a federal level and I think people want something different."

Statewide, Secretary Adams reported 2,606 net new registrants last month. Nearly two-thirds chose "other" political affiliations — most of them independent.

Despite those gains, Kentucky remains one of just 8 states with closed primaries. That means on May 19, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for partisan offices, including the U.S. Senate race. Independent and "other" voters can still cast ballots in nonpartisan races, such as city council and mayor.

Lawmakers on both sides are pushing to open Kentucky primaries to independents — a change Lamb supports. She said it could boost participation, and for her, that is the ultimate goal.

"I want everyone to have the opportunity to have a fair and safe election so everyone can exercise their right because it's very important for people to exercise their right at the ballot," Lamb said.