'Indicative of the turnout': Fayette County absentee ballot numbers climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The deadline to register to vote in the Kentucky May elections passed at 4 pm on Monday, April 20.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb says she's expecting a lot of voters to come to the polls, based off absentee ballot data.

"As of yesterday, we have had 1,549 requests for absentee ballots and four years ago at this same point we only had 679," said Lamb. "I can't predict it, but I think this is going to be indicative of the turnout."

She tells LEX 18 the two reasons why she thinks there will be a big turnout is because people are concerned they'll have an issue at the post office. She also said the political climate may be spurring more people to get involved.

On the University of Kentucky's campus, the League of Women Voters (LWC) of Lexington have held several registration events this spring.

"Turnout is very high, turnout is very enthusiastic," said Trenton Schroering, a sophomore at UK.

He works with LWC and says his demographic wants to learn more about the civic process.

"They see immense opportunity for growth, they see immense necessity for growth, and they want to band together to make that happen," said Schroering.

If you missed the registration for the primaries, you can still register to vote in the general election. The deadline to register for the general election is October 5. The general election will be held on November 3.