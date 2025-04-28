Individual flooding assistance approved for Kentuckians in 13 counties

(LEX 18) — When flooding began at the start of April, FEMA was already on the ground. With Friday’s major disaster declaration, more Kentuckians can now apply for assistance.

FEMA Public information Officer Danny Bernardy said they have been in Kentucky since before the February floods.

“There's almost this disbelief of like, oh my gosh, this is happening again,” Bernardy said of the storms in April. “It looks like, you know, we'll be staying here longer.”

On April 25, President Trump approved part of Governor Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration. This includes approving individual assistance for Kentuckians in 13 counties: Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen, and Woodford.

Governor Beshear’s request for public assistance for 33 counties and hazard mitigation for the state are still pending.

“The Saturday after the Friday of that declaration, we could just turn around and say, 'OK, these, these disaster recovery centers can now also service people that are affected by the April floods,'” Bernardy said.

One of those centers is the Woodford County Senior Center, which is accepting applications for both the February disaster declaration and now this most recent April declaration. With more disaster recovery centers opening up today, those affected by the flood can apply for aid at any disaster recovery center, regardless of where you’re from.

More FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening today to help families in the first 13 counties approved for Individual Assistance from April’s floods. All sites will be open by Wednesday, April 30. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/L6RyVenau8 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 28, 2025

“These are in-person places where you can sit across the table from somebody, and we can hear your story,” Bernardy said. "I've been struck time and time again about the goodwill out here, and how often I will hear people say, ‘Oh, I don't deserve this. I don't need it as much as the person across the street or, you know, my friend who, who lost everything.’ There's a lot of good neighborliness in Kentucky.”

There are two important deadlines to remember for FEMA registration. If you still plan to apply for aid from the February flooding, that deadline is May 25. That is a separate deadline, not connected to this April declaration.

Anyone affected by the most recent April flooding has until June 25 to apply.

“Just to be clear, this is the registration deadline. This is not when money stops flowing,” Bernardy added. “This is just when we need to get folks into the system.”

“From there, that's just the beginning, that's the starting point. We'll see your case to the end.”

If your application is denied, Bernardy said to not give up.

“If you receive a denial letter, don't be discouraged, it may not be the end of the road. Read that letter top to bottom, we may just be missing a document, there may be some information that wasn't entered correctly. Don't be discouraged by it and if you disagree with the findings, file an appeal, and you can do that in person, online, over the phone, or with the app.”

You can apply in person at a disaster recovery center, or you can apply online at disasterassistance.gov.

You can also download the FEMA app, or call (800) 621-3362.

