Inez Fire Rescue, KY Division of Forestry extinguishes 35-acre weekend forest fire

INEZ, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over the weekend, Inez Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Kentucky Division of Forestry, extinguished the flames of a 35-acre forest fire.

According to a Facebook post, the fire occurred in the area of Samson Drive, off of Big Lick Road in Martin County. Firefighters worked both Friday night and several hours Saturday to tackle the flames.

Responding to the area was Inez Engine 22, Inez Tanker 21, and crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

"Please use caution in the area, as personnel are currently working to contain the fire," the Saturday Facebook post stated.

See the post below.