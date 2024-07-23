Injury collision shuts down New Circle Road, Boardwalk intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A reported injury collision has shut down the area of New Circle Road and Boardwalk at the intersection as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lexwrecks reported on X that the inner loop of New Circle Road is now shut down at the Boardwalk intersection.
Traffic is being diverted to Boardwalk, lexwrecks reported.
UPDATE: The inner loop of New Circle is now shut down at Boardwalk (at the intersection). Traffic diverted to Boardwalk. https://t.co/26U4BM4hZv pic.twitter.com/rRUqKsfXNm— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 23, 2024