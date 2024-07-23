Watch Now
Injury collision shuts down New Circle Road, Boardwalk intersection

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 23, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A reported injury collision has shut down the area of New Circle Road and Boardwalk at the intersection as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lexwrecks reported on X that the inner loop of New Circle Road is now shut down at the Boardwalk intersection.

Traffic is being diverted to Boardwalk, lexwrecks reported.

