Inmate captured in Lexington after escaping from custody, citation reports

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — An inmate, who was serving an 18 month sentence for drug possession, escaped custody in Louisville and was later found and arrested in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to a filed citation, James Middleton was arrested on Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive on Tuesday and charged with second-degree escape.

Documents read that Middleton was assigned to "community transitional services" and left the parole office building, located in Louisville, without consent. When a head count was conducted by authorities, Middleton was reported missing. He was later found in Lexington.

Middleton was set to be released in July 2024, according to documents.