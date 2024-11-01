Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Inmate captured in Lexington after escaping from custody, citation reports

Middleton
Fayette County Detention Center
Middleton
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — An inmate, who was serving an 18 month sentence for drug possession, escaped custody in Louisville and was later found and arrested in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to a filed citation, James Middleton was arrested on Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive on Tuesday and charged with second-degree escape.

Documents read that Middleton was assigned to "community transitional services" and left the parole office building, located in Louisville, without consent. When a head count was conducted by authorities, Middleton was reported missing. He was later found in Lexington.

Middleton was set to be released in July 2024, according to documents.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18